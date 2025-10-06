Dontayvion Wicks Looks Even More Tradeable After Watson's Return to Practice

The Green Bay Packers got some rest, as they had their bye in Week 5. That gave several players the time off they needed, including OT Zach Tom, who was back at practice on Monday as he's been dealing with an oblique injury.

That wasn't the only player who was back, as wide receiver Christian Watson was at practice on Monday for the first time since tearing his ACL in Week 18 of the 2024 season. His 21-day practice window is now open, as the speedy deep threat is inching closer to his return.

With that on the horizon, fellow WR Dontayvion Wicks looks to more expendable than ever, as the trade deadline looms in the background.

Dontayvion Wicks Could Be the Odd Man Out in Green Bay

Jayden Reed landed on IR in September due to a collarbone and foot injury. The Packers expect him to return later in the season. They already have Romeo Doubs, Matthew Golden, Malik Heath, and Savion Williams in the receiver room.

Since the Packers just drafted both Golden and Williams, it's safe to assume they'll be on this team for the rest of the year at least. Doubs is also another presumed lock to stick around, which only leaves Heath and Wicks on thin ice.

Wicks is second on the team in WR snaps (167) but ranks fifth on the team in receiving yards (114) with 10 catches. Based on Doubs' performance thus far in 2025, Green Bay will likely try to keep him around for the long haul, as his contract expires at the end of the year.

Reed, Golden, and Williams will all be around for the 2025 campaign and beyond. That's without mentioning that Watson got a one-year extension through 2026 last month.

There isn't a lot of room left in the WR room, which means the Packers could move on from Wicks for some draft capital. He's been a solid depth playmaker for Green Bay, who could step in when needed. In 36 career games, Wicks has 88 catches (150 targets) for 1,110 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. This season, he has recorded 30 or fewer receiving yards in three of his four games.

With the logjam at receiver, the Packers would be wise to see what Wicks' trade value could be around the league. Getting an asset back in return for a player that may not be around for the long haul could be a smart decision for the Packers' front office.

