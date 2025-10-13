Dontayvion Wicks' Injury Makes Packers WR Trade Look Even Less Likely

After spending all offseason debating who is the No. 1 wide receiver, the Green Bay Packers appear to have a surplus of solid targets. While not all of them could be an alpha on every team in the NFL, the Packers have had enough players step up to have a good kind of problem after Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Because not everyone can get the football, this has led to speculation ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline. Despite that, the Packers haven’t shown interest in subtracting from their receiver room. After Dontayvion Wicks left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury and did not return, it appears that the Packers may not be making a deal after all and could need all hands on deck as the deadline approaches.

Injuries Keep Testing the Packers' WR Depth Ahead of the Trade Deadline

The Packers entered the year with the illusion of too many receivers, but this season has proved that you can never have enough. Romeo Doubs got off to a hot start, catching three touchdowns in the Week 4 tie with the Dallas Cowboys, and talks have reportedly started up for a contract extension before the deadline. Even if Doubs doesn’t sign, his outlook is shaky after suffering a pair of concussions last season.

Matthew Golden has come on after a slow start, recording three catches for a career-high 86 yards on Sunday afternoon, but he’s still a rookie who will have his share of highs and lows. The same goes for third-round pick Savion Williams, who has just nine total touches for 47 yards this season but could be called upon at any moment.

Christian Watson is expected to join the team soon after being activated from the physically unable to perform list last week. Anything the Packers may get out of him, though, should be considered a bonus, as Watson is coming off a torn ACL and a history full of hamstring injuries. The same goes for Jayden Reed, who broke his collarbone back in Week 2.

With Malik Heath also capable of making plays, it’s a crowded group even after Wicks left Sunday’s game. Perhaps the injury to Wicks will not be a long-term ailment, and the Packers won’t need that depth immediately. But there is a chance they’ll need some players to step up as they make a charge toward the top of the NFC North.

That makes the potential for a receiver trade to get help elsewhere unlikely, and the Packers may have to deal from another strength if they want to make a big move at the deadline.

