Dontayvion Wicks Suddenly in Prime Position with Packers After Doubs' Exit

When it was announced that former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs was signing with the New England Patriots in free agency, the immediate thought was that this was great news for Matthew Golden.

Golden, who was Green Bay’s first-round pick in the 2025 draft, struggled to make an immediate impact but showed flashes of brilliance when he got a chance. That said, he won’t be the only player who could see an uptick in snaps, but also production.

Dontayvion Wicks, who has been the Packers’ WR3/4 over the last two seasons, could be another player who raises his game now that an opportunity is there to replace the lost production from Doubs. Wicks is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is playing for his next contract, whether that comes in Green Bay or elsewhere, so he should be plenty motivated to perform at his best.

Dontayvion Wicks Has Path to Carving Out New Role in Packers' Offense

The 24-year-old wide receiver has seen his production go in the wrong direction over the last three seasons, going from 39 receptions (58 targets) for 581 yards and four touchdowns in 2023 to 30 receptions (46 targets) for 322 yards and two touchdowns this past season.

However, whenever the Packers need him to start due to injury, he usually comes through. With Doubs out of Green Bay, the Packers need to replace 85 targets. But Green Bay must also replace the effect that Doubs had inside the red zone. This is where Wicks comes into play.

According to StatRankings.com, Doubs led the Packers WRs in receiving inside the red zone last season. Inside the 20 yards, he had 10 receptions (17 targets) with 51 yards and five TDs.

Christian Watson was second behind Doubs with three receptions (six targets) for 23 yards and two touchdowns. However, Watson is more of a big-play wideout in the Packers’ offense, which they need to help get inside the red zone.

Wicks had some redzone opportunities this season and made the most of them, posting three receptions (four targets) for 35 yards and a touchdown. He has the size to not only make the tough catches in the middle of the field, but also be another presence inside the red zone.

In fact, in 2024, it was Wicks who was Green Bay’s best option inside the red zone. Per StatRankings.com, Wicks led the way with 11 receptions (14 targets) for 89 yards and four TDs.

This proves the wideout is capable of being that weapon for Love inside the red zone, so if anything, the Packers’ passing game should not skip a beat in 2026. Losing Doubs isn’t ideal because he played well last season, no matter if he was the WR1 or WR2.

However, having depth and talent at the position should offset the loss. Watson, Jayden Reed, and Golden will lead the way, but Wicks can’t afford to get lost in the shuffle. He needs to carve out a niche for himself, and that could be in the red zone. If he does that, Wicks will force Green Bay’s hand to keep him or risk losing him in free agency next offseason.

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