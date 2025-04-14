Don't Expect Unsigned Former Packers Lineman to Find a New Job in April

Green Bay Packers fans have seen a number of players come and go to this point in the offseason as many new faces have been brought in to replace those who elected to head elsewhere as free agents.

However, there are still a handful of members of Green Bay's 2024 roster who are still available on the open market and at least one of them may be waiting a while longer before securing a deal of his own. With the NFL Draft on the horizon, this former first-round pick could very well have to wait until we reach May to know where his professional career will continue.

Don't Expect Former Packers OL Andre Dillard to Find a New Job in April

Dillard simply did not have much of an impact on the way Green Bay's season played out in 2024 as the veteran offensive tackle was rarely used when the Packers were in possession of the ball, as shown by his 13 total snaps over the course of 10 appearances. While he did not see the field much while Green Bay was on offense, Dillard did make a slightly larger impact on special teams as he saw the field for 20% of the total snaps played by that unit over the course of the regular season.

When you take into consideration that Dillard played so sparingly this past season, it isn't overly surprising that he would find himself still looking for work on the open market as that distinction of being a former first-round pick can only get a player so far.

As teams, including the Packers, fill out the holes in their respective rosters during the draft later this month, the opportunities available for a player like Dillard should become more clear and he and his agent can get to work on finding the best landing spot possible, even if that means a return to Green Bay.

Even with the dip in playing time, Dillard still grades out as a slightly above-average option along the offensive line, per Pro Football Focus, so there is talent there to work with. It is just a matter of a team believing that their system will be conducive to Dillard's success and he is able to reach the type of potential that made him a first-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019.

If the Packers are unable to find a suitable replacement in the draft, don't be surprised if they turn their attention back to Dillard in hopes of bringing him back to Green Bay on another team-friendly contract so that he can provide depth upfront.

