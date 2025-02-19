Doc Rivers Delivers Big News on Bucks' Stars After All-Star Break

The Milwaukee Bucks limped into the All-Star Break as several of their key players spent their down time recovering from injury. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard both sat out the final games before the intermission and their health will be imperative for a team that owns a 29-24 record and sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

But while two of Milwaukee’s focal points ended the first half on a sour note, Doc Rivers gave fans some reason to be optimistic as they prepare to host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard Participate In Bucks’ First Practice After All-Star Break

Rivers told reporters that everybody including Antetokounmpo and Lillard participated in the Bucks’ first team practice after the All-Star Break. While that may heighten the senses as to whether Lillard and Antetokounmpo will play against the Clippers, Rivers excercised some caution.

“We don’t know,” Rivers said. “We went hard – but not that hard – so we’ll see with him and Dame if they can go tomorrow. We don’t know yet.”

Does that mean Giannis Antetokounmpo will be able to play tomorrow?



Even if Antetokounmpo and Lillard don’t return on Thursday, their imminent return is good news for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo was averaging a career-high 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game before he suffered a calf injury and missed the final six games before the All-Star break.

While the performance was good enough for the 30-year-old to earn his ninth All-Star appearance, he didn’t participate in last weekend’s festivities in an effort to get healthy for the second half.

Meanwhile Lillard was averaging 25.8 points, 7.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game before sitting out a Feb. 12 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves with a sore hamstring. A fellow All-Star, Lillard was able to play in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, scoring nine points and hitting the game-winning shot to help Shaquille O’Neal “OGs” team defeat Candace Parker’s “Rising Stars” team to reach the finals of the four-team tournament.

Lillard also played in the finals of the tournament but only saw two minutes and 42 seconds after it was paused for a broadcast break.

Either way, getting two key stars back into the lineup will be a huge boost for Milwaukee as it looks to make a second-half surge out of the All-Star Break.

