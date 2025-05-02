Disappointing Bucks Veteran Immediately On Thin Ice to Begin 2025 Offseason

The Milwaukee Bucks made a controversial decision at the 2025 trade deadline when they moved a franchise icon and fan favorite, Khris Middleton. While the move was more about Middleton's injury concerns and the team's salary structure, who the Bucks got in return caused many fans to scratch their heads.

Kyle Kuzma was acquired by the team at the deadline from the Washington Wizards and immediately became a starter. Due to Milwaukee's lack of depth, especially on the wing, Kuzma quickly had a large role, playing over 31 minutes per game.

Kyle Kuzma's Time in Milwaukee May Be Coming to an End After First-Round Exit

In the playoffs, however, Kuzma's shortcomings became too obvious. In five games against Indiana, Kuzma shot 34.3% from the field and 20% from three, averaging 5.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 20.4 minutes per game. He ended up losing his minutes as the series went on and was benched in Game 5, playing only 13 minutes.

This was especially concerning considering the team desperately needed more shot creation and scoring after Damian Lillard's season-ending injury. Despite the Bucks' obvious need for him, Kuzma wasn't able to step up and play a role for this team on either end of the floor.

This makes the 29-year-old's future in Milwaukee even less certain. The veteran forward is under contract for two more seasons, and he is due $22.4 million for the 2025-26 campaign. If the Bucks go a different route after Lillard's devastating injury, they will likely not be too interested in paying Kuzma that salary going forward.

What complicates matters is that Kuzma may not have too much trade value on the market. Will there be a team willing to take on Kuzma without the Bucks needing to attach something else of value in a potential trade? If there isn't, the Bucks shouldn't be giving up assets to offload salaries.

That means that Kuzma would stay in Milwaukee for another season, but he would almost certainly start the season on thin ice and in a small role until he is inevitably traded.

