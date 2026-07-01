Devonte Wyatt has clear hurdle to clear to earn second contract

The Green Bay Packers are closing in on the 2026 season, which will serve as a clear answer as to the future of defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt. The interior defender is in a contract year and coming off yet another season defined by injuries that slowed what appeared to be a clear breakout path. Early in the season, Wyatt was a force on the inside, helping set up Micah Parsons to win off the edge and plugging up the middle of the field to slow the opposing run game.

Wyatt's story can simply be boiled down to a player who has consistently shown promise and is yet to show he can stay on the field. The defender has missed ten games over the last two years after staying relatively healthy in the first two years of his rookie deal. Now, Wyatt is going to have to clear one final hurdle to earn a second contract from Green Bay.

If the Packers are going to pay Wyatt, it will demand not only a consistent level of play, but also the ability to stay on the field. The Georgia product has to make good on his promise by showing the development has staying power, handing Green Bay a valued piece that can be counted on to anchor the middle of the defense.

Devonte Wyatt Must Prove Staying Healthy is a Possibility to Earn Second Contract

In truth, staying healthy requires a bit of luck, with a piece of this being out of Wyatt's control no matter the conditioning and level of preparation. It is a piece of the game that does get overlooked, but is often not completely in the hands of the players; this is especially true for linemen, who are dealing with a consistent level of physicality while playing at a weight that invites injuries.

This isn't to make excuses for Wyatt, but pointing to the reality of the situation and the fact that it appears to be a coin flip as to how the 2026 season is going to play out for the veteran. Green Bay cannot help but hope health is in Wyatt's favor and allows the team to find a long-term answer on the inside.

Having a consistent inside presence would help take some of the pressure off the team's current edge rushing options and offer a chance to find long term stability. The lineman has the ability; the only question remaining is proving he can stay on the field for an entire season.