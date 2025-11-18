Devonte Wyatt Forcing Packers to Consider Promoting Undrafted Rookie

The Green Bay Packers’ defense has gone to another level this season, and Devonte Wyatt’s play is a big reason why.

In his fourth season with the Packers, Wyatt charged hard out of the gate, logging 13 pressures on 105 pass-rushing snaps (12.3% pressure rate), according to Pro Football Focus. When he injured his knee during the Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons labeled him as the reason the defense fell apart, ultimately leading to a 40-40 tie.

However, Wyatt’s performance since his return from the injury has been disappointing. PFF has charted Wyatt with just four quarterback pressures on 60 pass-rushing snaps (6.6% pressure rate) following his return in a Week 8 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With such a dropoff in his performance, Wyatt is starting to play his way onto thin ice and could open the door for UDFA Nazir Stackhouse.

Packers Should Give Nazir Stackhouse an Opportunity Amid Devonte Wyatt’s Decline

Stackhouse has been on the rise since he stood out during the preseason. While the Georgia product didn’t earn sterling PFF grades (45.5 overall), he made the Green Bay Packers roster in part due to his run-stuffing ability, as he posted an 83.1 run defense grade in his final season with the Bulldogs.

Things didn’t translate quickly for Stackhouse early in the year, but he’s picked up his game in recent weeks. After playing sparingly outside of Wyatt’s injury against Dallas, Stackhouse has gotten an extended look with double-digit snaps and a PFF grade over 60.0 in two of his last three games.

While Stackhouse is ascending, this is the second straight year Wyatt has fallen off due to injury. Wyatt started the 2024 season strong with three sacks and nine pressures on 64 pass-rushing snaps (14.0% pressure rate) in the first three games. But after suffering a high ankle sprain in a Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings, he didn’t look the same, recording two sacks and 23 pressures on 186 pass-rushing snaps (12.3%) over his final 11 games.

If Wyatt isn’t getting to the quarterback, he doesn’t add much value. His 42.1 run-stopping grade ranks 122nd out of 138 qualifying defensive tackles this season, and he joins a group of undersized defensive tackles that have had issues stopping the run. Colby Wooden (60.0) and Karl Brooks (56.0) both have run defense grades under 60.0, and it was something the Giants took advantage of, running for 142 yards last week.

The Packers may not see this as an immediate issue given their Week 12 opponent, as the Vikings rank 30th in rushing attempts (222) entering Sunday’s game. But it is a concern as the Packers head down the stretch with games against the Baltimore Ravens (142.0 rushing yards per game), Detroit Lions (130.1), and two games against the Chicago Bears (146.6) remaining on the schedule.

With Stackhouse weighing in at 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, he’s more equipped to stop the running attacks Green Bay will see down the stretch. If Wyatt doesn’t regain his early-season form, he could start to lose playing time, and it could be the undrafted rookie that comes in and takes his snaps.

