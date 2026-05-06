Desmond Ridder's Options Dwindling After Packers' Release

It has been clear throughout the 2026 offseason that there was a level of discontent from the Green Bay Packers with the team's backup quarterback options. This is understandable in an offseason when Malik Willis departed to become a starting option for the Miami Dolphins. The Packers opted to bring in Desmond Ridder, who was jettisoned on Monday after the franchise signed experienced veteran backup Tyrod Taylor to the active roster.

Adding Taylor is a strong move for Green Bay and unquestionably improves the roster moving forward. For Ridder, it is a reminder of just how quickly his NFL career has fallen apart and how few options remain for the quarterback. After being given a chance as a starting option with the Atlanta Falcons, Ridder has spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings, and, most recently, the Packers.

Each landing spot quickly made its interest in upgrading the position clear and ultimately turned the page on Ridder. Green Bay did so despite having very little depth, even after adding Taylor. The team's current options for the emergency quarterback role are the inexperienced Kyle McCord and undrafted free agent signing Kyron Drones.

This suggests that Ridder is quickly running out of options and will face an uphill battle to find a roster spot. While there are always camp and preseason reps to be found, it is hard to see Ridder being taken seriously as a potential contributor.

Packers Push Desmond Ridder Towards the End with Addition of Taylor

Ridder has shown a tendency to turn the ball over and miss his reads, reading the field a second too late. For a player with very limited arm talent, this is far from ideal and points to why so many teams have quickly turned the page on the signal caller. Green Bay made the right decision and quickly got better by trading out Ridder for Taylor.

With that said, it wouldn't be a surprise to see this be the end of Ridder's NFL chances after spending the last two years bouncing around the league. If even the offensive genius of Matt LaFleur isn't willing to take on the reclamation project, the rest of the league has reason for pause.

Ridder's past failures with the Falcons and Raiders could've been shaken off as poor situations with losing organizations. The clear lack of interest from two offensive-minded coaches in the NFC North tells a very different story and points to a career that is quickly coming to a frustrating end. As harsh as this might seem, it is the reality of a league focused on winning above all else, and Ridder hasn't proven himself capable of contributing to this even in a reserve role. Pointing out that the Packers made the right decision and likely pushed Ridder towards the end of his career.

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