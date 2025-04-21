Declining Packers Veteran Must Be Replaced in the NFL Draft

In 2024, the Green Bay Packers' defense had a tough time affecting opposing quarterbacks. Although they ended the season tied for 9th in the league with 45 sacks, they ranked 16th in pressure percentage (22.1%) and 14th in total pressures (143).

When the defensive line struggles, many people default to blaming the edge rush, since they are the players who typically make the splash plays.

However, getting pressure from the interior is just as important. This is the case because when a team can collapse the pocket, opposing quarterbacks are forced to flee and run into the edge defenders. That said, the Packers could be looking to replace one veteran defensive tackle later this week in the draft.

Packers Should Draft Kenny Clark's Replacement This Week

Last season, Kenny Clark had one of the worst years of his career. The former first-round pick recorded 37 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 33 QB pressures, 28 QB hurries and four QB hits.

The 2024 campaign marked his second-fewest tackles, his fewest sacks, his third-fewest pressures, his third-fewest QB hurries. It's also tied for his fewest QB hits in a season where he started every game he played.

Furthermore, the 29-year-old recorded his lowest pass rush grade (63.1) and his second-lowest run defense grade (57.1), according to PFF. Given that Clark is likely on the decline and that there is an out in his contract after 2025, it would be smart to draft a replacement.

This year, the defensive tackle class is deep. In round one, Green Bay could have the chance to select Ole Miss's Walter Nolan, Michigan's Kenneth Grant, Oregon's Derrick Harmon, or Ohio State's Tyleik Williams. If none of those players are available for the Packers at 23 -- or they decide to go in a different direction -- there are plenty of targets later in the draft, too.

Those players include Texas's Alfred Collins (2nd-3rd round), South Carolina's T.J. Sanders (2nd-3rd round), Florida State's Joshua Farmer (3rd), and Nebraska's Ty Robinson (3rd-4th round). While some of the prospects will be ready to make an immediate impact, which is what the Packers need, don't be surprised if they double up later in the draft.

That strategy would allow defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to help his defense right now, as well as have a player potentially waiting in the wings for when they move on from Clark.

Luckily, Packers fans will only have to wait a few more days to see what the team ends up doing during the draft they are hosting.

