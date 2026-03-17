If there is one obvious position the Green Bay Packers need to improve on their depth chart, it is at receiver. Losing Romeo Doubs in free agency has thrust Matthew Golden into the spotlight as well as heightened expectations for Christian Watson.

Still, there is reason to believe the Packers need to add to the position, bringing in depth and potential contributors without breaking the bank. This explains perfectly why free agent DeAndre Hopkins could be an ideal target for a franchise that could use the reliable veteran wideout in a contributing role.

Hopkins isn't the force he once was, only offering 330 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns with the Baltimore Ravens in the 2025 season. While those counting statistics are underwhelming, there is still incredible value in signing the veteran, as evidenced by Spotrac projecting a market value of only $1.4 million, giving the Packers a great chance to find a bargain.

Signing Hopkins isn't just about the potential production, but also about adding experienced leadership to the room. The pass catcher has played the position at the highest level and is more than capable of helping guide Golden and Green Bay's young receivers in taking their respective games to the next level. There is also the fact that even at this late stage of the receiver's career, he has incredible hands and will be a great security blanket the Packers can lean on situationally.

Packers Shouldn't Hesitate to Sign a Potential Bargain in Receiver DeAndre Hopkins

While each of the past two seasons has been underwhelming for Hopkins, statistically speaking, it cannot be ignored that in 2023, Hopkins finished with over 1,000 receiving yards with the Titans. Despite playing in an awful quarterback situation and dealing with consistent attention based on the lack of playmakers on the roster, the veteran still found a way to contribute at an elite level.

Green Bay should sign Hopkins, hoping to find this production once again, with the understanding that his likely value is as a limited target and leader at his position. With this in mind, the signing is a clear win and bargain no matter which version of Hopkins ends up showing up for the Packers in the 2026 season.

While the hope would be that the receiver could be a consistent producer for Jordan Love, there is great value as well in being a leader at the position and experienced depth. It is a move the Packers should make sooner rather than later, with a myriad of contenders likely to benefit from bringing Hopkins aboard. For Green Bay, they can offer what other potential fits cannot with the current uncertainty at the position. Hopkins will have a chance to play a meaningful role with a contender and perhaps turn back the clock one last time.

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