Dani Dennis-Sutton's Arrival Gives Packers Vet Reason to Worry from Day 1

The Green Bay Packers parted ways with Rashan Gary during the 2026 offseason, opening the door for Lukas Van Ness to step into a starting role. This was despite the veteran coming off an extremely underwhelming 2025 campaign, producing just 2.0 sacks and 23 pressures despite playing 263 defensive snaps. Throughout free agency, Van Ness benefited from Green Bay's large investment in Micah Parsons, limiting what the Packers were willing to spend to address the other edge position. However, this has changed after the draft with the fourth-round selection of Dani Dennis-Sutton.

Dennis-Sutton might be a mid-round pick, but it instantly turned up the pressure on Van Ness. This is due both to the lack of recent production and the unknown upside of the rookie. What makes the rookie so exciting is his ability to defend against both the run and pass, and do so with a level of power Van Ness has yet to show consistently at the next level.

The caveat to this is that Dennis-Sutton lacks the explosive ability that allows pass rushers to win before opposing tackles are out of their stance. Still, the rookie will be an interesting addition to the pass-rushing rotation and an obvious threat to Van Ness's standing on the depth chart.

Packers Send Lukas Van Ness a Clear Warning with Draft Decisions

It is important to note that Van Ness has been put into a prospective starting role due to a complete lack of other options. Green Bay invested a lot in Parsons and couldn't afford to continue paying Gary at the level the veteran's contract demanded. This set Van Ness up for a promotion not on merit, but due to a lack of clear competition.

Now, this has changed with Green Bay's fourth-round selection offering an exciting blend of physicality and power that could help him challenge the veteran for a starting role. Even if the rookie isn't quite ready to step into the starting lineup, the pick still serves as an obvious warning.

Green Bay doesn't trust Van Ness; this much seems clear, and it is going to take consistent production for that to change. It isn't to the point where 2026 should be considered a make-or-break season for a pass rusher that undeniably hasn't lived up to the team's expectations, though. With this opportunity comes pressure for Van Ness, as he could be getting one last opportunity while facing clear competition.

Dennis-Sutton is going to come into camp as a clear motivator and a potential threat to the Packer veteran. While this might be bad news for Van Ness, it is exactly the type of decision Green Bay fans wanted to see on the heels of losing Gary. One that turns up the pressure on current options and gives the Packers a chance to find a surprise rookie contributor.

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