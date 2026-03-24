Current Packers Free Agent Has No Chance of Returning Now

There is no question that the Green Bay Packers cannot afford to consider bringing back Trevon Diggs. As the first and second waves of free agency have settled, the current Packer free agent has remained unsigned. This isn't a huge surprise in a league that is focused on your most recent accomplishments. We are three years removed from Diggs being a viable option for teams to rely on, and the fact that the Packers haven't re-signed the free agent as of yet makes it clear the franchise is moving in a different direction.

Green Bay has made one notable free agency addition at corner, signing Benjamin St-Juste, and is expected to continue to add to the secondary in the draft. This is a defense under new coordinator Jonathan Gannon, looking to make a youth movement and build on the excitement of a season ago. None of this leaves any room for the Packers to re-sign a corner who is no longer producing at a starting level.

Diggs played 457 total snaps and didn't manage to earn a single pass breakup during the 2025 season. Add in the zero interceptions and only 25 tackles, and the waning production doesn't fit what Green Bay is building. If Diggs is going to continue his career, it will have to be with a desperate rebuilding squad or as a non-guaranteed deal with a fringe contender. Any serious team isn't plugging Diggs into their lineup without a healthy level of desperation.

Packers Have Zero Chance of Bringing Back Trevon Diggs in 2026 Offseason

Re-signing Diggs would be a move Green Bay made only if there was a major injury and there wasn't a draft or cap space to fill the need with a viable solution. This is the reason why the defender joined the franchise in the first place. The Packers hoped the corner would prove to be a reclamation project, not the continued bust that the lone two games with Green Bay proved to be.

For Diggs, this doesn't close the book on his career, but it ends his time with Green Bay as the franchise focuses on chasing down the Chicago Bears. Both the Bears and Detroit Lions have been extremely active in free agency, demanding that Green Bay's front office act with a certain level of urgency. This means a slight retooling of the secondary after the departures of Nate Hobbs and Diggs.

Green Bay has made the right decision with fans needing to expect any further impact additions to come in the upcoming draft class. The Packers have already had a solid free agency, retaining important pieces and letting overpriced players walk away. Diggs obviously falls under the latter, with Spotrac still projecting his worth to be at $7.5 million, further pointing to the fact that Diggs has played his last snap as a Packer.

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