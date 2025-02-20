Crafting Perfect Packers Draft Plan to Reload Roster for Super Bowl Run

How the Packers Should Approach the 2025 NFL Draft

Despite owning a pick in each of the seven rounds—plus a projected seventh-round compensatory pick—the Packers don’t have as much draft capital as in previous years.

The extra early-round picks from the Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers trades are gone, meaning Green Bay will have to be more strategic in how they build their 2025 class.

This could push Brian Gutekunst to trade down from No. 23 overall to acquire more picks—a move that would make sense if they don’t have a true first-round grade on anyone still available. The strength of this draft class lies in Rounds 2 and 3, and adding extra Day 2 picks could be a smarter approach than reaching for a lesser talent in the first round.

Regardless of what they do on Day 1, the Packers need immediate contributors at key positions. These rookies don’t need to be instant stars, but they should be capable role players in their first season.

Finding an offensive playmaker in the first two days of the draft would send a clear message: they’re handling Jordan Love’s development differently than Aaron Rodgers’. Love proved in 2024 that he’s not quite ready to carry the offense by himself, and Green Bay needs to surround him with better weapons to help lighten the load.

The pass rush also needs a boost—badly. The Packers' pass rush looks like it should be good on paper, but they've been underwhelming on grass.

The Packers can’t afford to keep waiting for potential to turn into production—they need to keep adding to the front four until they find someone who can actually make an impact.

Day 3 will be prime territory for filling depth needs like cornerback, offensive line, and linebacker—the exact range where Gutekunst has done his best work in recent drafts.

At the end of the day, Green Bay has more holes than they have draft picks. But Gutekunst needs to chip away at the roster’s weaknesses and give the coaching staff more tools to turn this team into a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: