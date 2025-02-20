Crafting Perfect Packers Draft Plan to Reload Roster for Super Bowl Run

Packers Should Examine Eagles and Chiefs Blueprint

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and the Packers should be studying the two teams that just played in the Super Bowl to figure out how to take the next step.

The Kansas City Chiefs reached their fifth Super Bowl in six seasons, and while Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce remain the faces of the franchise, it was the defense that carried them in 2024. This wasn’t a team winning shootouts—they were shutting teams down.

Kansas City ranked fourth in points allowed per game this season after finishing second in 2023. Their defensive front was relentless, ranking sixth or better in pressure percentage, quarterback knockdown percentage, and hurry percentage.

Steve Spagnuolo’s unit dictated games, taking pressure off Mahomes in a season where the offense lacked firepower.

The Eagles took a similar approach—leaning on a dominant, playmaking defense to take over games.

Philadelphia allowed the fewest yards per play in the regular season and had game-changers at all three levels. Their relentless pass rush wrecked the Packers in the Wild Card round and did the same to Kansas City in the Super Bowl.

If the Packers want to reach the next tier of contenders, they need to keep investing in their defense—but get it right.

They’ve used premium draft capital on defense, but the results haven’t matched the investment. Lukas Van Ness, Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt, and Eric Stokes have all fallen short of expectations.

Gutekunst has found gems in later rounds, but his first-round picks have missed too often. That needs to change. Green Bay needs an instant-impact playmaker—someone who can step in from Day 1 and elevate this defense to championship level.