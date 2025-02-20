Crafting Perfect Packers Draft Plan to Reload Roster for Super Bowl Run

What are the Packers’ Biggest Draft Needs?

Let’s start at the top by breaking down where Green Bay must improve heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cornerback shoots straight to the top of the list. All signs point to Jaire Alexander and the Packers heading for a breakup—it’s just a matter of whether it’s via release or trade. That leaves a glaring hole in Green Bay’s secondary.

Beyond Alexander, Eric Stokes, Robert Rochell, and Corey Ballentine are all free agents with uncertain futures in Titletown. Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon are the only notable cornerbacks under contract, which isn’t enough depth for a team looking to make a deep playoff run.

The free agent market at cornerback is strong, but Green Bay still needs to develop a long-term solution through the draft.

Wide receiver is also high on the list. The Packers have a solid, young receiving corps, but is it good enough? That’s the question Gutekunst must answer.

The solution isn’t adding more bodies—it’s adding more quality. Green Bay could target a true WR1 through free agency, a trade, or an early draft pick—giving Jordan Love a go-to weapon in critical moments.

Green Bay also needs reinforcements in the trenches—on both sides of the ball.

The defensive line was flat-out underwhelming in 2024. It disappeared in big moments, failed to generate consistent pressure, and lacked the game-changing presence needed to win deep in the playoffs.

The offensive line could also be heading toward a transition phase. Josh Myers is an unrestricted free agent, and Zach Tom, Rasheed Walker, and Sean Rhyan are set to hit free agency in 2026. Green Bay won’t be able to keep everyone, so they need to start reloading now to maintain continuity in front of Jordan Love.

The Packers have playoff talent. This draft is about filling the holes that separate them from true Super Bowl contention.