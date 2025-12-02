Concerning Jordan Morgan Possibility Is Still on Table for Packers

The Green Bay Packers' offensive line woes have been a major talking point this season. They've struggled to create running lanes for the backs, with Josh Jacobs and Emanuel Wilson constantly getting hit at or behind the line of scrimmage.

Injuries have also taken a toll on this team's ability to compete at the highest level. That's also why they gave rookie Anthony Belton a shot to prove his worth at right guard. And while it seemed that it was the right decision at the time, he fell back to Earth pretty quickly. That's why Jordan Morgan might still find his way to the field again.

Packers Can't Afford to Bench Jordan Morgan

The Packers took Morgan with the No. 25 overall pick out of the University of Arizona last season. He spent most of his college career playing at left tackle. This team, however, has had him move all over the offensive line, and while versatility is a positive trait, that hasn't allowed him to develop properly at any position.

On paper, it made sense to get an actual guard on the field to replace him. Belton looked like a solution at the position in the easy win over the Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately, he followed that strong effort by giving up six pressures on 35 pass-blocking snaps against the Detroit Lions.

According to Pro Football Focus, Belton has posted a mediocre 41.1 grade. He has a 46.6 grade as a pass-blocker and a 37.4 grade as a run-blocker. Granted, Morgan hasn't fared much better, as he has a 53.4 PFF grade, which ranks 55th among 79 eligible players, as well as a 62.2 pass-block grade (40th) and a 51.4 run-block grade (62nd). Still, he's been slightly better than his rookie counterpart.

On top of that, penalties have been a major concern with Belton since he entered the league. He had eight penalties in the preseason (two declined), including a head-scratching five-penalty performance. He almost cost the Packers a score on Thanksgiving, but Matt LaFleur called a timeout right before the flag was thrown.

Of course, that's not to say that Jordan Morgan is a star, and he would probably be much better moving back to his usual left tackle position. But, given all concerns surrounding Belton, the Packers just can't afford to shut the door on him.

The Packers will likely face off against some stout defensive lines in the playoffs, with the Seattle Seahawks (Byron Murphy III and Leonard Williams), Philadelphia Eagles (Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis), Dallas Cowboys (Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams), and Los Angeles Rams (Poona Ford and Kobi Turner) all as potential foes in the postseason. Establishing the run and staying disciplined will be crucial, and Belton might hurt this team more than he helps it.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: