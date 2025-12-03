Collin Oliver Return News Is Just What Packers Need Down the Stretch

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Collin Oliver has yet to make his debut after being sidelined to start the 2025 season with a hamstring injury. Now, A to Z Sports Wendell Ferreira reported that Oliver has been designated to return from the PUP list. This is great news for a defense that now has a wildcard of a potential contributor opening his practice window. It isn't just Oliver who is closing in on a return with Brenton Cox Jr. and MarShawn Lloyd nearing potential returns as well.

It seems that the Packers are getting healthy and hot at the perfect time of the season. For Oliver, the difficulty is going to be finding a 53-man roster spot, something that The Packers Wire's Zach Kruse pointed out: "Hard to see where Collin Oliver fits on the *current* 53-man roster, but he certainly needs all 3 weeks to ramp up after missing all of camp, and you never know if injuries will hit. Packers think he can play both DE and LB. Big special teams potential too."

This is incredibly exciting to think about having another potential pass-rushing wildcard to throw in the rotation near the end of the season. There is always the chance that Oliver proves to be a surprise contributor. However, the more likely path is the defender being a key depth and special teams piece.

Packers Rookie Linebacker Collin Oliver Closing in on Potential Return

Oliver is great injury depth and gives you a chance to find a surprise contributor if things go awry. Finding him a roster spot when he's back up to speed shouldn't be too challenging when you consider that he offers special teams value while also bringing flexibility as an edge rusher or middle linebacker.

As talented as Green Bay's roster remains, there is always a need for surprise, cheap contributors. Oliver is a 5th-round pick who now has a chance to fight his way into a contributing role for one of the NFC's top contenders.

Micah Parsons and Rashan Gary won't be ceding snaps to Oliver, of course. But the door is open to earn snaps over Kingsley Enagbare or fellow rookie Barryn Sorrell, who hasn't recorded a pressure since Week 6.

The ability to see the field early should have Packers fans excited about Oliver's potential return. With that said, Green Bay already has a difficult decision to make when it comes to current roster spots. Creating an additional spot for an unproven rookie who has missed the bulk of the season is going to take some standout practice effort.

Oliver is fighting an uphill battle as time is quickly running out to get up to speed and earn a postseason roster spot. While this remains very much in question, it is still an exciting possibility. Oliver could quickly win over Packers faithful if he lives up to his potential down the stretch.

