Coach Packers Fired After Playoff Loss Going Back to Old Team for 2025
By Jovan Alford
After the Green Bay Packers lost in the NFC wild-card round against the Philadelphia Eagles, they parted ways with defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich. The move to let go of Rebrovich was shocking, given he just stepped into the role this season under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.
Before serving as the defensive line coach, Rebrovich was the outside linebackers coach in Green Bay under then-defensive coordinator Joe Barry. That said, the Packers’ defensive line production was not up to standard and head coach Matt LaFleur felt like a change was needed.
To replace Rebrovich’s spot on the coaching staff, Green Bay hired former New England Patriots defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington last week.
Meanwhile, Rebrovich is returning to the division that Covington recently was a part of this season.
Former Packers Defensive Line Coach Lands New Job in Buffalo
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the former Green Bay defensive line coach will join the Buffalo Bills as an assistant defensive line coach. Rebrovich worked with the Bills previously from 2013 to 2016 under then-head coaches Doug Marrone and Rex Ryan.
Rebrovich will work with Marcus West, the current defensive line coach with the Bills. This is a good opportunity for the former Green Bay coach to stay on the sidelines and get back to being a defensive line coach next season.
Rebrovich has a ton of coaching experience (23 years), which includes 11 years in the NFL. In Buffalo, he’ll work with Von Miller, Ed Oliver, AJ Espenesa, etc. Miller has been one of the best pass rushers for several seasons, while Oliver can destroy the middle of an offensive line.
That said, Packers fans will not pay attention to what Rebrovich does in Green Bay as they hope Covington will bring a spark to a Green Bay defensive line that disappointed this season.