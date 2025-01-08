Coach Who Helped Packers in 2024 Already Has Job Offer to Consider
By Jovan Alford
Robert Saleh has been spending time in Green Bay on Matt LaFleur’s coaching staff after he was shockingly fired by the New York Jets earlier this season. Saleh joined LaFleur’s staff as a consultant, helping the Packers with their offensive game plan with his defensive background.
Since the former Jets head coach joined the Packers’ staff, we haven’t heard much about his job prospects for the 2025 season. However, after the regular season ended last Sunday, the Packers consultant has started to receive some interest from other teams looking to hire him for various positions.
On Wednesday, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Saleh will interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their head coaching vacancy on Tuesday and he’s expected to have another head coaching interview after that.
The former Jets head coach is also getting coordinator inquiries. Anderson also reports that the San Francisco 49ers are expected to make him an offer for their defensive coordinator gig.
The 49ers reportedly parted ways with Nick Sorensen as their defensive coordinator, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. However, San Francisco hopes to retain Sorensen on Kyle Shanahan’s staff.
As for Saleh, he held the defensive coordinator position in San Francisco for four years before becoming the Jets head coach in 2021. If he wanted to go somewhere familiar and help San Francisco’s defense get back on track, the opportunity is there for the taken.
Although, at the same time, one wonders if Saleh would take the Jaguars head coaching job if offered to him. Saleh was the linebackers coach in Jacksonville for three seasons (2014-16) and reportedly has a lot of love within the Jaguars’ building.
Even though things did not work out in New York, it seems like Saleh will have at least have two opportunities to get back on the sidelines in 2025.
