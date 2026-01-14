Clayton Tune Has Sudden Chance to Revive Career After Packers Split

The Green Bay Packers waived quarterback Clayton Tune after a lone start in Week 18, with the franchise dealing with injuries to both Malik Willis and Jordan Love. The backup quarterback had been on Green Bay's practice squad since the summer, serving as emergency depth. In his first start of the season, Tune only went 6/11 for 34 passing yards and 23 on the ground. It was an underwhelming start that made Green Bay's decision to move on understandably easy.

However, the former Packer quarterback now has a new opportunity with the UFL announcing its rosters at quarterback for the upcoming season. Tune will be a member of the Columbus Aviators, giving the signal caller a great chance to win a starting job and rebuild value as a possible backup at the next level. Tune has always been fighting an uphill battle being selected in the fifth round of the 2023 draft. This simply didn't earn the quarterback much time to develop or chances with a capable lineup.

After being released by the Arizona Cardinals, Tune's next landing spot was in Green Bay as a depth option. While Week 18's game against the Minnesota Vikings was meaningless, it was a chance for Tune to make his case as a future backup and a clear emergency option for Green Bay. Instead, Tune only managed six completions and is now going to have to prove himself in another league.

Former Packers Quarterback Clayton Tune Earns Surprise Opportunity in UFL

Tune needs to win the starting role and put together a solid run with his new team to breathe life back into his NFL career. It isn't just the lone Green Bay start holding back the young quarterback, but a start in Arizona in his rookie season, where Tune only tossed 58 yards and had a pair of interceptions against the Cleveland Browns.

This shows how important it is for Tune to take advantage of his UFL opportunity if his career is going to continue not only at the next level but in professional football in general. For the Packers, a reunion could make sense if the quarterback plays at a high level and Green Bay has a need to bring in a familiar piece as the third emergency quarterback.

Currently, the only viable option the Packers have rostered is starter Jordan Love, with backup Malik Willis slated to hit free agency at the end of the season. With this in mind, the door is at least ajar for a possible reunion if the results from Tune are great in his new opportunity.

Still, it would need to be in an emergency role with Love's injury history, making it clear Green Bay's need for a proven backup. Making the position one to watch closely as the Packers go deeper into the 2026 offseason.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: