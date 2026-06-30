Christian Watson's contract extension hasn't answered most glaring Packers question

The Green Bay Packers aren't going to be heading into the 2026 season with contract questions hanging over their current starting receivers. Extending Christian Watson gave the depth chart a level of stability, with Matthew Golden entering the second year of a rookie deal that gives Green Bay a chance to find consistency at the position for years to come. However, there was a reason why Watson wasn't yet extended, and the signing doesn't take away the question mark that saved the Packers money.

Watson's deal is worth $110.5 million, but it only has $31 million in guarantees, with the top-dollar value being built around incentives. There is a reason why the Packers built the deal this way, understanding the incredible level of inconsistency that Watson has presented when it comes to his ability to stay on the field.

There is no questioning the ability of Watson or the clear chemistry with Jordan Love. The issue comes with the receiver's ability to stay on the field with there yet to be a season that Watson has played every game since joining the Packers ahead of the 2022 season. The most games that Watson has played were 14 in 2024, with the least being in 2023, when the receiver offered only nine games that season.

Christian Watson's Contract Structure Points to Biggest Remaining Packers' Question

Watson's contract points out this concern, with there being a very real possibility that the Packers are going to spend time with Golden as the primary option and the team's depth being tested. Parting ways with Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs clearly sent a high level of belief in Watson, and this isn't off base; the issue remains health.

Players don't often get healthier with age, and Watson has proven to be incredibly injury-prone. Something that the Packers factored into negotiations, giving themselves a chance to save money if Watson doesn't live up to expectations while maintaining a path to long-term stability if Watson is able to finally stay healthy and continue to grow his game.

For the Packers, the receiver position remains an obvious question mark not only due to the unknowns around Watson but also due to a depth chart full of question marks. It is a clear endorsement of Jordan Love and the belief that the quarterback is a talent elevator.

Green Bay fans simply have to hope that this ability isn't fully tested with Watson clearing the final hurdle, proving he can stay healthy for an entire season and be the team's needed primary option at the position.