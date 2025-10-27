Christian Watson Makes Packers' Win Even Sweeter with Postgame Comments

The Green Bay Packers came out victorious on Sunday night in their matchup against former quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-25. Although the Packers' offense started slowly, they found their stride in the second half. One of the players who helped provide a spark for the offense in the second half was the returning Christian Watson.

Sunday marked Watson's first game back from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 18 last season. Following the game, the 26-year-old was asked how his knee felt after being back on the field and making a big impact. Watson said, "I feel good. I feel really good. I feel normal," according to Ryan Wood of USA Today. Watson's comments should excite Packers fans for what the offense can look like going forward. After a long road to recovery, hearing Watson speak with such confidence and joy made the victory even sweeter for both the locker room and the fan base.

Christian Watson's Post Game Comments Are a Great Sign

The 26-year-old had a monstrous first game back, recording four receptions on four targets for 85 yards. In the second half, he had catches of 33 and 28 yards. Green Bay added points on both of those drives, a touchdown and a field goal.

Despite Watson only recording four catches, he was the Packers' second leading receiver in both receptions and yards. The return of Watson's big-play ability only makes Green Bay's offense more dangerous. While they have yet to completely get rookie Matthew Golden going, having Watson and Golden on the field together is a serious issue for opponents.

Golden ran a 4.29-second 40-yard dash during the 2025 draft combine, while Watson has 4.3-second speed. If the Packers put both guys on the field together, it makes the opposition stress about the long ball. This could open up more opportunities underneath for Golden, who is a good route runner and explosive with the ball in his hands.

That said, while it's good that Watson feels 100% right now, Packers fans have every right to worry about his health. The 26-year-old has found himself on the injury report in each of his first three seasons. The injury that has plagued him the most has been the hamstring, but he has also dealt with an ankle injury, knee soreness, and a concussion.

Nevertheless, the Packers front office is hoping that Watson has already dealt with his injury for this year. Before returning, Green Bay awarded him a one-year $13.25 contract extension. If he is able to stay healthy the rest of the season, the Packers' offense should only continue to improve.

