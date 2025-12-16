Christian Watson Injury Situation Sounds Even Bleaker for Packers After Tuesday

Week 15 was one to forget for the Green Bay Packers; not only did they lose on the scoreboard to the Denver Broncos, but they also saw Micah Parsons and Christian Watson leave Sunday’s game with injuries.

Parsons sadly sustained a torn ACL, effectively ending his 2025 season, while Watson suffered a chest injury. On Monday, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky provided somewhat good news on Watson, stating that the veteran receiver went to get a CT scan as a precautionary measure and didn’t have an issue with his lungs.

As you can imagine, Packers fans were taking a sigh of relief as Watson has been great since coming back from his torn ACL. However, on Tuesday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur gave a different outlook on Watson’s injury, and it doesn’t bode well for Week 16.

According to Jason B. Hirschhorn of The Leap, LaFleur told reporters that it's “all of the above” when asked if Watson’s injury was related to his shoulder or chest. Regarding Week 16, the Packers' head coach added that they’ll give him Watson until game time, and that pain and range of motion will be this week, per Bill Huber of Packers on SI.

Packers Dealing with Christian Watson Uncertainty for Week 16

While it’s somewhat good to see that the Packers did not rule out Watson for Saturday’s game, giving him until gametime, LaFleur’s comments don’t sound promising.

It’s likely going to come down to how he practices (if he can) and his pain tolerance. If you’re the Packers, you’d love for Watson to be out on the field, as he immediately established himself as the WR1 post-injury.

Through eight games this season, the former North Dakota State star has tallied 28 receptions (43 targets) for 481 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also averaging 17.2 yards per reception, giving the Packers another option to stretch the field.

In Green Bay’s first meeting vs. the Bears, Watson had four receptions (four targets) for 89 yards and two touchdowns. If he can’t play, it means that Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed will have to take over as the top receiving options.

Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed Next In Line to Step Up

Doubs has struggled in Green Bay’s last six games, averaging 2.2 receptions (4 targets) for 22.8 yards per game. He also has one touchdown during that stretch. He was a no-show in Week 14, having no catches and two targets. That cannot be the case on Saturday night if there’s no Watson.

As for Reed, he’s played well since coming back from injury. He has nine receptions (10 targets) for 86 yards in the Packers’ last two games.

One person won’t be able to replace Watson’s production, let alone presence, if he doesn’t play. But with how this season has gone for the Packers, we shouldn’t be surprised if Doubs, Reed, or even rookie Matthew Golden play a huge role in Saturday’s outcome.

