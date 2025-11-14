Christian Watson Injury News Luckily Nothing to Worry About for Packers

The Green Bay Packers haven’t wasted any time getting wide receiver Christian Watson back into the swing of things on offense. In his first three games since returning from a torn ACL that he suffered last season, Watson has eight receptions (12 targets) for 188 yards.

If you’re a Packers fan, you couldn’t ask for anything better out of Watson, especially with rookie Matthew Golden going through first-year struggles and standout tight end Tucker Kraft out for the rest of the season.

However, on Thursday, Green Bay fans were caught off guard when the vet’s name popped up on the injury report. But the good is that it appears to be nothing serious.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Watson was limited in practice with a knee/hamstring, but is still on track to play on Sunday against the Giants. The veteran wide receiver told reporters he’s “just sore” and still considers himself in the “ramp-up” stage in his return.

Christian Watson Still Expects to Play in Week 11 vs. Giants

It’s not shocking to hear Watson say that he’s sore as he just played his most offensive snaps in Week 10 (56) since making his regular-season debut in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fans must remember that the veteran pass catcher is not even one year removed from his ACL injury, which he suffered on January 5, 2025 (Week 18). Watson didn’t have a training camp to help him get in peak game shape, so he’s still trying to “ramp up.”

Granted, he’s looked rather good during this ramp-up phase, which is a huge plus for Green Bay’s offense. Watson's ability to stretch the field will help the Packers down the stretch. And to no one's surprise, he has instantly become that deep threat option for starting QB Jordan Love.

Watson did not have a huge game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, posting two receptions (four targets) for 45 yards. However, that matchup was a slugfest between two good defenses.

That said, the 26-year-old receiver should have much better success against a Giants’ defense that has allowed 230.9 passing yards per game this season. New York has also given up the fifth-most receiving yards per game (165.1) and sixth-most receptions per game (12.7) to opposing WRs.

Therefore, we should expect Watson to play an integral part in getting Green Bay's offense back on track, which has been stuck in neutral for the past two games.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: