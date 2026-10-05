Chris Brooks could have a chance at Packers starting role after latest setback

The Green Bay Packers have a difficult decision to make when it comes to the team's backfield and what to do moving forward in way of a starting option. Josh Jacobs remains a hypothetical contributor facing an alarming legal situation that has the veteran waiting both for this to play out and for the league to review the situation before a potential return. WIth this in mind, Green Bay cannot rely on the veteran's return and must look at trade options or the current roster to find capable answers.

MarShawn Lloyd was the expected starter as the playmaker was finally healthy and expected to have a consistent impact. Instead, the results have been beyond frustrating with Sunday offering a new low as Lloyd fumbled and offered only 13 rushing yards on seven carries. Kaleb Johnson was Green Bay's leading rusher offering 42 yards on eight carries and providing a clear burst.

However, this was slowed by the fact that Johnson fumbled as well leaving the Packers in an incredibly frustrating situation. Chris Brooks was the lone back to protect the football and had a 27 yard run to give the back a total of 30 yards on four carries on the day. This makes it clear that all of a sudden the rusher could find himself with a chance to grab the starting job.

While Johnson's contributions were more consistent, head coach Matt LaFleur warned playmakers that it would be hard to fumble from the bench. This was a clear shot out of frustration and an open door for Brooks to step into a starting role and perhaps find a way to carve out an unexpected role moving forward.

Packers Fumbling Struggles and Matt LaFleur's Warning Opens the Door for Chris Brooks Start

Brooks hasn't had the chance to earn this type of role previously getting limited carries in a reserve role throughout his Green Bay tenure. It will be interesting to watch whether the desperation to find capable rushing and the issues with fumbling have officially opened the door for Brooks to find his way from the team's third option in the preseason all the way to the starting lineup.

There isn't any question that Green Bay is throwing everything at the wall in hopes of finding a capable answer. Not having a starting back is hurting the offense and allowing a pass rush that has thrown Jordan Love off his game and left a concerning lack of confidence.

Brooks becoming an answer to this problem might not be extremely likely, but it is a wildcard at least worth exploring. The back did himself a favor on Sunday with an explosive play and most importantly protecting the football making the possibilties clear.