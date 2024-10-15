Catastrophic Lions Injury Boosts Packers' NFC North Title Chances
By Jovan Alford
The NFC North has shockingly been one of the best divisions in the NFL this season as all four teams have at least four wins.
Heading into Week 7, the Minnesota Vikings are still in the driver’s seat with a 5-0 record, but they can’t get too comfortable as the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, and Chicago Bears are right on their heels.
That said, the NFC North race was significantly impacted on Sunday as the Detroit Lions saw star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffer a broken tibia and fibula. The second-year EDGE rusher underwent surgery on Monday and will have a 4-6 month recovery.
This is a major loss for the Lions as it will be tough to replace the production of Hutchinson, who had 7.5 sacks through the first five games of the 2024 season.
Despite this injury, the Lions are tied with the Vikings for the best odds to win the division (+140) on DraftKings Sportsbook. However, the Packers are sitting at +500, which isn’t a bad spot with only one division game under their belt.
Green Bay lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 31-29, in Week 4 to kick off its divisional slate. But they still have five more games left against the NFC North, including two against the Lions.
The Packers’ first meeting against Detroit will happen in Week 9 at Lambeau Field. By that time, Detroit will have played Minnesota in Week 7, which will be the Lions’ first NFC North game.
If the Packers can handle business at home against Detroit, which they failed to do last season, it will increase their chances to possibly win the division. Based on how things have played out the first month and some change, Green Bay sits in a good spot.
The defense has been getting a ton of takeaways under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley and the Packers’ offense is averaging 27 points per game (eighth-best in the NFL). Those things should continue as the season progresses, which could separate them from the rest of the other teams in the division.
