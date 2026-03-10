Carrington Valentine Isn't Safe After Packers' CB Curveball

The Green Bay Packers have been active over the last few days, revamping the roster, most notably parting ways with Rashan Gary and Elgton Jenkins.



So far, they haven't made the additions that the fanbase has been clamoring for.



One of the main reasons for frustration among Packers fans has been the front office's failure to address the cornerback position. General manager Brian Gutekunst had said that he didn't believe the CB room needed "wholesale changes" because Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine played well in 2025.

Since many Green Bay fans considered the CB position a weakness heading into the offseason, those words were disappointing to hear. It turns out, however, Gutekunst isn't going to ignore the need entirely.

On Tuesday, NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that the Packers were signing free agent cornerback Benjamin St-Juste to a two-year, $10 million deal. Following that signing, the Packers also released Nate Hobbs (h/t @MySportsUpdate) with a post-June 1 designation.

Those moves suggest a willingness to change things up in the CB room, despite Gutekunst's earlier comments, which might leave Valentine with an uncertain future.

Carrington Valentine Is on Notice After Benjamin St-Juste's Signing, Nate Hobbs' Release

St-Juste's signing makes plenty of sense for the Packers.



He is a low-risk depth option on a team-friendly deal coming off the best season of his career. The savvy acquisition by the Packers could have significant consequences for the cornerbacks on the roster, namely Valentine.

Valentine emerged as a solid starter last season in his third year in the league. Despite being marginalized in the rotation earlier in the season following the arrival of Hobbs, Valentine slowly carved out a role for himself. Starting in Week 8, the 24-year-old defender became a full-time starter over Hobbs and delivered strong performances in the second half of the season.

Yet, his performance was not enough to earn him the CB2 role outright. St-Juste was presumably brought in to provide competition for that role, putting Valentine at risk of losing his starting role.

With Nixon still under contract, the Packers will likely enter the season with a Valentine-Nixon-St-Juste rotation on the outside. Valentine should still feel good about his chances, as St-Juste was used more in a rotational role last season, playing in 37 percent of the Chargers' defensive snaps.

What St-Juste brings to the table is more experience and playmaking. Despite playing in a smaller role last season, he had seven pass breakups and one interception, while allowing a career-low passer rating of 68.3.



Valentine, on the other hand, finished the season without an interception and with only four pass breakups while playing significantly more snaps. In fact, the Packers' cornerbacks had only one interception for the entire season. If the 28-year-old Canadian defender can be more of a ballhawk than Valentine, the Packers can rely more on St-Juste.

With Valentine entering the last season of his deal in Green Bay, this could have a big impact on his future with the team and next contract in the NFL.

