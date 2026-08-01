Camp already building higher expectations for Christian Watson

If there has been one early trend in Green Bay Packers camp, it is the consistent presence of Christian Watson. There is a level of pressure on the pass catcher coming off signing a four-year deal worth $110.5 million. Green Bay sent a clear message that they believe the receiver can stay healthy and be Jordan Love's primary target at the position in the 2026 season. Early results show that this investment is paying off as the chemistry between Love and Watson continues to be one of camp's early defining stories.

A nice touchdown catch during practice this past week was noted by USA Today's Ryan Wood, adding in the opinion that "He’s (Watson) gonna be in the end zone a lot this year." It is far from a hot take when you look at the offense of Matt LaFleur and understand the potential impact that Watson can have when he is able to stay healthy and in the starting lineup.

This has been the only question with Watson, as the pass catcher is yet to play a complete season, missing time in each of his first four years in the league. Still, the Packers opted to build a contract around incentives and bet on a receiver who is wasting zero time showing exactly why the front office was so confident in their offseason investment.

Packers Decision to Extend Christian Watson Already Paying off with Camp Performance

Even if Watson can simply play double-digit games and be healthy when the playoffs roll around, fans are going to have a difficult time complaining about the pass catcher. As much as you want to see the receiver play a complete season, the Packers had no choice but to extend Watson based on the chemistry we are seeing with Love. This was especially the case after losing Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks this past offseason.

There is a sense of belief that the return of Tucker Kraft and a full season from Watson can unlock the best version of Love and elevate the offense to its expected level of greatness. If camp has been any indication, this is exactly the path we are walking, heading closer to preseason action.

For Watson, it is a great sign as well that even after being paid, the receiver remains engaged and on the same page as Love. This isn't simply one impressive catch, but a consistent trend of the receiver showing up throughout camp and giving Packers fans a preview of what is believed to be a breakout season ahead.