Calvin Ridley's Uncertain Titans Future Could Have Packers' Attention

The Green Bay Packers clearly need to be on the lookout for an affordable replacement for Romeo Doubs long before the wideout agreed to join the New England Patriots. Green Bay is reduced to hoping that Matthew Golden can take the needed leap and replace the production lost from Doubs' departure.

However, it wouldn't be at all surprising to see a notable addition to the position, and one clear option stands out. There has been consistent speculation that the Tennessee Titans could part ways with pass catcher Calvin Ridley at some point in the 2026 offseason.

According to Spotrac, cutting Ridley saves the Titans $17.4 million in cap if the move were postdated after June 1. This cut wouldn't be shocking when you consider that Ridley not only saves massive cap space, but also had only 303 receiving yards in the 2025 season. This opens the door for the Packers to potentially buy low on a receiver who has proven to be an elite contributor in the right situation. If the Titans cut Ridley, the Packers should attempt to sign the veteran pass catcher.

Packers Should Keep Close Eye on Calvin Ridley as Pass Catcher Could be Released

Bringing in Ridley not only takes pressure off Golden but also tight end Tucker Kraft, who is working his way back from a season-ending knee injury. You're giving Jordan Love an experienced receiver and the perfect route runner for Golden to learn from. To put it simply, there really isn't a downside to bringing in Ridley if the receiver hits the market, as expected.

Three out of the last five seasons, Ridley has finished with over 1,000 receiving yards and been a featured weapon in whatever offense he was in. This spans time with the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Titans. No question, Ridley can still contribute at a high level, and coming off an injury-shortened season would be the perfect time for the Packers to buy in.

The counterargument here is that other teams could recognize this as well and push Ridley out of bargain territory. Still, at any reasonable price, the Packers should be in on the receiver, understanding his potential impact and the fact that the market is only going to go up at the position. With Christian Watson facing questions about his future as well, it would be great to have a backup plan in place in Ridley.

Losing Doubs to free agency has created a clear void, and it isn't fair to expect Golden to fill this alone. This leaves every reason for the Packers to keep a close eye on Ridley in hopes of a surprise signing later in the offseason. It makes sense for both sides and would be the perfect final piece to an offense that needs one final playmaker.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: