Caleb Williams' injury timeline gives Packers a much-needed break

After three disappointing weeks, the Green Bay Packers need as much help as they can get. While injuries are never a reason to celebrate, not even if they happen to lifelong rivals, they may have just caught a big break.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is slated to miss the next three to four weeks with a grade two hamstring injury. That means he's nearly a lock to miss Week 5 against the Packers.

Even if he does play, which sounds nearly impossible, chances are he'll be limited in that game. Given how well he's performed against the Packers in recent years, this is actually a big — and much-needed — break for Matt LaFleur's struggling team.

The Packers must make the most of Caleb Williams' absence

To say the Packers have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league this season would be a massive understatement. They blew a double-digit lead to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 before needing overtime to take down the New York Jets in Week 2. Then, whatever happened in the home opener isn't even worth discussing at length.

Fortunately, Williams being out means the Bears will probably drop a couple of games at the very least. And with the Detroit Lions struggling on defense, this feels like the perfect opportunity to get back on track on the divisional race.

Of course, the Packers will need much more than injuries to rival players to get that done. They still have a road date with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before hosting the Williams-less Bears in their second home game of the season.

Williams has been a thorn in the Packers' side throughout his young career. In five career games, he's amassed 1,176 passing yards to go along with seven touchdowns against three picks. He averages 235.2 yards per game, has an 85.8 passer rating, and has logged a 3-2 record against Green Bay, including 1-0 in the playoffs.

Except for Week 3, Jonathan Gannon's defense has been the team's bright spot, and while the Bears' running back tandem of D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangain will also pose a major threat, the Packers can focus on shutting them down to force Tyson Bagent or Case Keenum to beat them.

This team has some soul-searching to do and plenty of issues of its own to focus on whatever's going on with its divisional rivals. That said, it looks like the football gods are finally throwing them a bone for a change.