Bucks Make Roster Shakeup Entering Last Full Month of Season

With 25 games left in the regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 32-25 record. Continuing their inconsistent performance on both ends of the floor throughout the season, the Bucks are searching for answers to get them closer to a championship level.

With that in mind, they traded Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma, added Kevin Porter Jr. as their backup point guard, and bolstered their center rotation with Jericho Sims at the trade deadline. They are still working on rounding out the roster as we head toward the postseason.

The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving two-way center Liam Robbins, league sources told @hoopshype. The 7-foot center appeared in 13 games for Milwaukee this season. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 27, 2025

Bucks News: Milwaukee Waives C Liam Robbins

On Thursday, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that the Bucks waived Liam Robbins. The 25-year-old center had signed with Milwaukee before the season on a two-way contract. Splitting his time with the Wisconsin Herd in the G League and the NBA, Robbins appeared in 13 games for the Bucks and averaged 4.4 minutes of action.

Even though Robbins was a seldom-used deep-bench option, this is a surprising development. The Bucks just lost Bobby Portis to a 25-game suspension and are in need of more frontcourt depth. They currently have no one on the roster outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, and Jericho Sims who could play center.

Plus, Milwaukee already had an open roster spot. They can sign a free agent outright to a guaranteed deal without having to make room. Now the Bucks have an additional two-way spot they can use on a young player they want to give a chance to and evaluate.

Robbins wasn't able to make an impact on the Bucks but was a part of the team that won the 2024 NBA Cup. He made headlines earlier in the season by revealing that Antetokounmpo promised him that they would win the tournament and the prize money of $500,000 to help him buy a house in his hometown in Iowa.

Even if establishing his NBA career takes a while, Robbins will always have that memory with the Bucks.

More Milwaukee Bucks news and rumors: