Bucks land their dream draft prospect in this mock trade scenario

The uncertainty surrounding the Milwaukee Bucks hasn't subsided despite the 2026 NBA Draft right around the corner. Giannis Antetokounmpo is still on the team, and whether the Bucks will fully bottom out or try to be competitive next season is unclear. The next few days can go in several different directions, which will impact what the Bucks will do on draft day.

As of now, the Bucks have the No. 10 pick. They have brought in elite prospects like Darius Acuff Jr. and Mikel Brown Jr. for pre-draft workouts, but are keeping their options open as Nate Ament, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Labaron Philon are also considered potential candidates to be the Bucks' selection at No. 10.

A trade should also not be ruled out. The Bucks need to get as much talent through the door as possible, and if they have a prospect they like at the top of their board, they need to be aggressive in trying to acquire him.

Mikel Brown Jr. could be that prospect. Among the realistic draft targets, Brown has as high an upside as any prospect in the draft. Thanks to his all-around skillset as a modern offense-first point guard, Brown is the type of player the Bucks can build around going forward.

What would it take for the Bucks to ensure they end up with him?

A potential trade scenario with the Nets for their sixth-overall pick could be the way.

Nets could be a good trade partner for the Bucks on draft day

Brooklyn is trying to improve next season since they don't control their own first-round pick. With a ton of cap space heading into the offseason, the Nets will try to add solid veteran players.

Considering their need for more shooting around their young players, the Nets should have some interest in the Bucks' sharpshooter, AJ Green. Plus, Brooklyn drafted multiple guards in last year's draft, so they may be willing to trade down from the range of the draft where top prospects are all point guards.

Green could help the Bucks climb up four spots in the draft to ensure Milwaukee selects Brown. This obviously depends on the intel Milwaukee has about what the Clippers will do at No. 5, but the two teams can wait until the Bucks are on the clock to finalize the deal.

Losing Green will hurt Milwaukee, as he is a solid rotation player who can still contribute for years. He is a decent building block for a young, rebuilding team thanks to the spacing he provides.

Unfortunately, however, the Bucks don't have much else to trade. Giving up a future first-round pick should be out of the question, and Milwaukee doesn't have too many players with positive trade value. So, if they want to make sure they get the prospect they want, making a difficult choice like parting ways with Green may be needed.