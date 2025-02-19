Bucks' Kyle Kuzma Announces Big News to End All-Star Break

The Milwaukee Bucks shook the NBA world at its core in a stunning trade deadline move that sent long-time star Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma.

Fans weren't overly optimistic about the transaction, yet Kuzma has played well in his four games with Milwaukee, notching 19 points and 13 rebounds in a victory over the Timberwolves prior to the All-Star Break.

It'll take time for Kuzma to feel fully comfortable with his new organization, though he's just made a major life announcement on Tuesday before the Bucks get back to action on Thursday.

Kyle Kuzma Announces Engagement During NBA All-Star Break

Kuzma posted a heartwarming video on X (formerly known as Twitter), showing his new fiancé Winnie Harlow at dinner following the engagement with beautiful fireworks shooting off in the background.

Harlow is a Canadian model known for founding the Cay Skin skincare brand. At the age of four, she was diagnosed with vitiligo, an incurable skin pigmentation disease that causes colorless patches to develop on a person’s body.

Despite being teased in her youth, she became famous as a America’s Next Top Model contestant before founding her company and becoming one of the most recognizable models on the planet.

It's an exciting time for Kuzma, who is averaging 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game on 42% shooting this season. Since joining the Bucks, he's showcased an increasing willingness to crash the boards, raising his rebounding average to 8.5 per contest in Milwaukee.

How he performs over the second half of the year will determine how far this team can go in the postseason. Trading Middleton away ushered in a new era under Doc Rivers' guidance, and it feels like the franchise is desperate to make some noise in the playoffs to avoid major changes in the coaching staff and front office.

As things stand, the Bucks are fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 29-24 record. For now, fans can congratulate Kuzma and hope his newfound happiness helps lead to improved play on the court down the stretch.

