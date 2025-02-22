Bucks Get Last Laugh on Player Who Was Just Shipped Out

The NBA All-Star Break is over and the Milwaukee Bucks returned to action this week, winning back-to-back games as the regular season continues. The second of those victories featured a reunion as the Bucks notched a 104-101 win over former fan favorite Khris Middleton's Washington Wizards.

It was strange for Bucks fans to see Middleton in a Wizards jersey after the three-time NBA All-Star spent nearly 12 years with the franchise. He was moved to the nation's capital on Feb. 5 in a four-team deal that saw Kyle Kuzma make his way to Milwaukee.

Although Middleton had his moments in Friday's collision, it was the Bucks who ultimately had the last laugh once the dust settled.

Bucks Get Last Laugh Over Khris Middleton's Wizards

Following the win over the Wizards, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo commented on facing Middleton after being teammates for over a decade. The two-time NBA MVP described to The Athletic's Eric Nehm what was running through his mind every time he saw the ex-Buck on the court.

"We were terrified," Antetokounmpo said. "Quick, it flips. Usually I'm like, 'Make it, Khris!' And today, I was like, 'Miss it, Khris!'"

Although seeing Middleton with the opposition wasn't easy, Antetokounmpo admitted that he's "happy" for his former teammate. The dynamic duo accomplished a plethora of achievements throughout their 12-season run with the 2021 NBA Finals victory likely sitting atop the list.

Having said that, the "Greek Freak's" happiness for Middleton couldn't help him ignore how weird it was seeing the latter in a Wizards jersey. The pair even joked about it on the floor together.

"He does not make that jersey look good at all," Antetokounmpo said jokingly. "It's fun. We had a few laughs on the court. I miss him. I definitely miss that guy."

Middleton, 33, struggled to get much going offensive in his Wizards debut, scoring 12 points while shooting 4-of-10 (40.0%) from the field and 1-of-4 (25.0%) from deep. He did add five rebounds, two assists, and a pair of steals, though, leaving time to tell if his offense will catch up as he creates chemistry with his new teammates.

Kuzma, meanwhile, recorded 19 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in the Bucks' latest win. The former 2017 first-rounder is now averaging 16.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and .420/.281/.667 splits in six games since arriving from the Wizards.

Considering how they're now 4-2 with Kuzma in the lineup, it's safe to say the Bucks won this trade and Friday's win over the Wizards solidifies that fact. Milwaukee and Washington have already faced each other three times this season, though, meaning Bucks fans must wait until 2025-26 at the earliest to be reunited with Middleton again.

In the meantime, the Bucks currently hold the ninth-best NBA Finals odds (+5000) on FanDuel Sportsbook whereas the Wizards would need a miracle to even make a play-in tournament appearance.

