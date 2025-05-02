Bucks Forward's Exit Would Be Addition by Subtraction This Offseason

This is sure to be a stressful offseason for Bucks fans as Giannis Antetokounmpo's name is floated around in trade talks throughout the league. There are sure to be many hot debates about what the Bucks should do and what players they should keep. One thing we should all be able to agree on is that Kyle Kuzma does not fit in any future scenario with the Bucks.

Many were baffled by the Kyle Kuzma trade when it happened, but I actually thought it made some sense given how injury-riddled Khris Middleton has been over these last three seasons. The Bucks front office felt that Middleton's knees were cooked, so they made an effort to recoup some value by trading him for Kuzma. The trade wasn't insane in theory, but it has not worked out at all.

Kyle Kuzma has shot 34% from three since coming to the Bucks and has posted a career-low assist number alongside a career-high 15.2% turnover rate. His limits were on full display in the Pacers series, where he was essentially played off the court, playing just 99 minutes over five games. These are not the numbers you want to see from your fourth-most-expensive player.

With Brook Lopez hitting unrestricted free agency in July, Kuzma will soon be the third most expensive player on the roster, making about $20 million over the next two seasons. The good news is that this salary isn't completely non-tradable. Kuzma is definitely a negative asset, but there will likely be teams willing to take him on if the Bucks attach a second-round pick to him.

A Kuzma trade is one of the biggest no-brainer moves of the offseason, as it makes sense if Giannis stays, but also makes sense in a post-Giannis world. His spotty 3PT shooting doesn't fit next to Giannis, and the Bucks shouldn't want him soaking up minutes from any younger players in the event of a Giannis trade.

Getting off the Kyle Kuzma contract should be a priority for Milwaukee this offseason.

More Milwaukee Bucks news and rumors: