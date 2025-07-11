Bucks Can Still Sign Low-Cost Free Agent Sharpshooter to Round Out Offseason

The Milwaukee Bucks are refusing to give up on next season, going full desperation mode to attempt to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo with the franchise. This is fair considering the immense value his talent brings to the franchise. The front office and coaching staff are attempting to salvage their own jobs and keep the Bucks relevant on the national stage. It is an uphill battle as speculation swirls around a Giannis trade, but the focus remains on keeping the star and attempting to take advantage of a wide-open Eastern Conference.

One final addition the Bucks could consider to continue that push with a limited budget is veteran guard Seth Curry.

Seth Curry Must Be on Bucks' Radar as Budget Free-Agent Signing

Curry has been a consistent source of offense when given open looks despite his defensive concerns. The biggest issue for the Bucks roster right now is a lack of bench depth and scoring. Curry eases these concerns a bit and does so on the cheap. Adding the veteran comes with a high upside and very little risk.

Adding Curry isn't a championship move or one that is going to horribly excite the fan base. Still, it is adding needed depth and a player with a high scoring upside. With both Turner and Giannis doing a lot of the heavy lifting on the inside, Curry will often get wide-open looks that he is noted for knocking down.

It isn't going to be a life-changing addition, but it is one that makes sense for both sides. It gives Curry a chance to compete and gives the Bucks what they need off the bench. And Curry is also at the stage of his career that would make it viable to simply pull him out of the rotation if a better option emerged. It is a no-risk signing that gives a chance at finding a shooting boost.

In today's league, that is more than enough reason to make the move and continue to do everything reasonably possible to improve. Whether it is Curry or another option, the Bucks would be wise to continue to look to add an improved outside presence.