Brian Gutekunst Raises Eyebrows with Packers Scouting Trip Before Week 1

The Green Bay Packers already have their quarterback for the future, or so it seems. Jordan Love is signed through 2028, and even though there's a potential out after the 2026 season, all signs point to the franchise being committed to him.

Then again, we've seen how quickly things can change in this line of business. And with the Packers pulling the trigger on the Micah Parsons trade, they're clearly looking to compete for a Super Bowl right now.

That's why a disappointing season from their quarterback might force their hand to reconsider their stance on his future. Moreover, that's also why Brian Gutekunst's presence at South Carolina's clash with Virginia Tech raised so many eyebrows.

Was Brian Gutekunst Watching LaNorris Sellers?

According to a report by Jordan Reid of ESPN, Gutekunst was one of just two GMs (the other being Les Snead of the Los Angeles Rams) in attendance at the game. There were scouts from 23 teams, but only two general managers.

Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean that Gutekunst was watching Sellers, but it certainly left the door open for speculation.

Sellers has propelled himself into the Heisman trophy conversation and, more importantly, he could even be in line to be the first quarterback off the board. That's a lot to say for a class that will also feature Drew Allar and maybe even Arch Manning. Talking on Kay Adams' "Up & Adams," NFL analyst Josh Pate predicted he could go first overall.

"I would say LaNorris Sellers has the chance, of all these guys, to be the story of the year," Pate said. "LaNorris Sellers could be the No. 1 pick in the draft. This time, next year, we could be talking about South Carolina replacing the top-overall pick in the draft, the way we're talking about Miami right now. He is incredibly dynamic. I think he just scratched the surface of what he's capable of this year. They really worked on his pocket presence, his pocket awareness. This spring, this summer, he's got all the athleticism in the world."

Sellers completed 12 of 19 attempts for 209 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions, adding 13 carries for 25 yards and another score to lead his team to a 24-11 win.

The Packers have their quarterback, and maybe people shouldn't read too much into Gutekunst's presence there, but this will be a talking point if Love doesn't live up to the expectations early on in the season.

