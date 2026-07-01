Brewers shouldn't' hesitate to chase Mets reliever ahead of trade deadline

The Milwaukee Brewers have every reason to buy ahead of this year's deadline, as they currently sit in control of the National League Central. One area that could use clear improvement is a bullpen that lacks the needed depth to fuel a late October run. With this in mind, the Brewers front office should begin to attempt negotiations with the New York Mets, which have fallen completely out of reasonable contention.

Sitting in the basement of the National League East and double-digit games below .500, the Mets have every reason to sell pieces and attempt to reset. While the larger names are likely not hitting the market, the Mets should move a number of bullpen pieces, with A.J. Minter as a clear target that would bolster the Brewers' current options and has postseason experience.

Minter was part of an Atlanta Braves bullpen that helped fuel a 2021 World Series run and has shown himself capable of filling a number of roles. The left-hander is capable against both sides of the plate as well, giving the Brewers a late-inning option that isn't dependent on matchups.

This was evidenced by 12.2 innings pitched in the 2026 season without giving up a single earned run and only seven hits in those 12.2 innings. Minter instantly makes Milwaukee's pen far deeper and hands the franchise a higher postseason ceiling.

Brewers Have Perfect Potential Trade Deadline Target in Overlooked Mets Reliever

Minter's deal is expiring at the end of the season as well, leaving the Mets risking allowing the veteran to walk away for nothing. As a rental who isn't a closing option and does present recent injury concerns, the trade price should be viewed as a potential bargain. With this in mind, the Brewers should already be working with New York to attempt to get a deal done.

For Minter, it would be a huge upgrade that allows the veteran reliever to join a postseason contender and play a meaningful role. Sticking with the Mets promises your season ending at the start of September and a few outings of relevance on a team that isn't going to factor into any postseason races.

It makes sense for both sides and offers the franchise a move that gives the team a far higher ceiling without taking a huge risk. All of this adds up to the Brewers needing to actively explore a trade built around Minter, understanding the expected low cost vs. the upside of a proven performer.