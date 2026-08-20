Brewers prospect hitting 1st homer into Dad's hands reminds us what this game is all about

Some sports stories are stranger than fiction in all the right ways, just like a Milwaukee Brewers draft pick hitting his first career home run in the professional ranks into his father's hands.

With the 66th pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, the Brewers added TCU outfielder Sawyer Strosnider to what's already one of, if not the deepest farm system in baseball. He signed his first pro contract last month and has begun his journey, like so many future Brewers do, with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High-A) out in Appleton. And in his seventh game as a pro, Strosnider made a memory he and his father will never forget.

The 21-year-old took a clean swing on a changeup in the seventh inning against the Lake County Captains, soaring a home run deep into right-center. The camera caught an ecstatic man in a white shirt corralling the ball before cutting back to Strosnider, looking and pointing in that direction before rounding second base to put his team up 3-2 in what would eventually be a win.

The kicker? That man in the white shirt is his Dad, celebrating as if he just hit the home run himself, with one of the most touching stories of the baseball season unfolding before our eyes.

POV: Your dad catches your first pro-homer. https://t.co/numMM2lR1O pic.twitter.com/hJ1nDs6d0v — Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (@TimberRattlers) August 19, 2026

This Milwaukee Brewers family story is a reminder that baseball is about more than just a game.

Magic moments like this fall outside the constraints of the sport, league, setting, or player. These are the times that make the blood, sweat, and tears worth it. The storylines that transcend Xs and Os, or Ws and Ls, but form new lifelong memories for families and those who were there to witness it.

There's a reason why this High-A baseball game is going viral, and it's not because of the game itself. It's because the power of sports speaks to everyone when it boils down to the basic, human instinct of competition paying off in unique and unusual ways. Whether it's a Brewers fan catching their first foul ball or a father catching a home run hit by his son, we all have these special moments that relate to our favorite sport or teams that become core memories for years to come.

You can hear the jubilation in Sawyer's father's voice as he chases down the first ball his son ever smacked beyond the outer wall as a professional baseball player in the now-viral video, and it's impossible not to smile when you do, because it's a perfect reminder about why we love sports.