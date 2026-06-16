Brewers need Blake Perkins' big game to be a turning point in his season

It's been a long and winding road through the opening third of the season for Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Blake Perkins. The 29-year-old is in his fourth season in the majors, all with Milwaukee, and has been sporadic in his output over the last few seasons. That inconsistent nature caught up to him with zero home runs and an abysmal .133 batting average through his first 41 games.

However, with the lights at their brightest, Perkins just had what should be a get-right game against one of the best pitchers in the world. The left fielder smacked two big hits, including a home run against Philly's left ace, Cristopher Sanchez, for 3 RBI in a 4-0 victory on Sunday.

Perkins received major love and props from his Brewers coaches and teammates alike, who understand the struggle he's gone through this season. He's never been known as one of the best batters on the team, but there was a certain level of expectation for him in a flex role this year. That inconsistency in his role certainly played a factor, which is why this might be the perfect time for Perkins to find his footing and get back to his winning ways.

It's do or die time for Blake Perkins as the Milwaukee Brewers look forward to the postseason.

The harsh reality is that if he doesn't prove he can make contact or get on base more often, Perkins will not be a part of the Brewers' Playoff rotation, barring injuries. But Manager Pat Murphy has a genuine fondness for Perkins on and off the field, as evidenced by his response to his performance against the Phillies:

"He's grinding. He’s hurting. It’s been horrible for him, I’m sure, but he’s been a great guy to everybody else," Murphy told reporters after the game. "I went up to him in the middle of the game and just told him how happy I was for him — truly happy from my heart for a guy like that whose numbers look horrible — to come through for us, once again."

Two things can be true at the same time: Perkins' season has been a disaster up to this point, and it's not too late for him to turn it around. Although the outfield is a relatively stacked position for the Brewers, it's clear that Perkins has keen defensive ability and upside that make him a tough player to count out — even when he can't make contact.

If Murphy's quote and the Brewers' culture of player development show us anything, it's that they do not give up on their guys easily. If Perkins doesn't get his act together and build on this performance, it could have implications for his future with the Brewers or in the majors as a whole.

But if he's able to get back to full strength and carve out a more consistent role for himself, this could be the beginning of a beautiful redemption story that carries him for years to come. Brewers fans will be right there rooting for Perkins to be his best self, every step of the way.