Brewers' inevitable Cooper Pratt promotion could spark Jesus Made's next leap

The Milwaukee Brewers are playing like the best team in baseball right now, but it's hard to ignore what the organization has brewing in the minor leagues. Cooper Pratt is knocking on the door of the majors, and his inevitable call-up will likely send Jesus Made, baseball's No. 1 overall prospect, to Triple-A and one step closer to his MLB debut.

Pratt solidified his status as Milwaukee's shortstop of the future when he put pen to paper on an eight-year, $50.75 million contract in April. With the left side of the Brewers' infield still struggling, it's only a matter of time until their No. 4 prospect gets his shot in The Show.

That would clear the deck for Made to make that jump to Triple-A.

Cooper Pratt deserves to make his Milwaukee Brewers debut

Joey Ortiz, Luis Rengifo and David Hamilton have combined for 410 total at-bats this season, manning shortstop and third base. As a trio, they have two home runs and 37 RBIs.

Sure, maybe the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" idea applies here for a team that has the league's third-best record. But that kind of production isn't going to cut it if the Brewers want to win a World Series title, no matter how elite Ortiz's defense is or how quickly Hamilton can get around the bases.

That's where Pratt comes in. After a slow start, the 21-year-old hit .255 in May with an OPS of .800. He hit four home runs and three doubles, drove in 17 and stole four bases. He's also one of the best defensive shortstops in the minor leagues.

Maybe he doesn't light the world on fire right away, but Pratt is a better defender than Hamilton and Rengifo and close to being on par with Ortiz. And he's a more productive hitter than any of them. He deserves his shot right now.

Pratt's promotion would get Jesus Made one step closer to the MLB

The immediate benefits of Pratt's call-up would be felt in Milwaukee. The more indirect — but perhaps more important — perks would come in Nashville, where Made would likely find himself filling Pratt's role in Triple-A.

Made, who graduated to No. 1-prospect-in-baseball status last month, is hitting .280 with an .815 OPS, six homers, eight doubles, four triples and 40 RBIs across 189 at-bats as a 19-year-old in Double-A — where he's more than five years younger than the average player at that level.

Made had 322 at-bats last season at High-A Wisconsin before being promoted to Double-A Biloxi. If he stays on that trajectory this year, he's more than halfway to another advancement. And with his production, there's no reason to hold him back.

Pratt is the Brewers' future at shortstop, and that future should start now. He and Made are both due for a promotion, and that would bring Milwaukee's next superstar one level closer to taking his place beside Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang as an organizational cornerstone.