Brewers Finally Fix 5-Year Snub of Packers' Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers franchise quarterback Jordan Love is set to receive an overdue honor next week. Somehow, it has escaped the Milwaukee Brewers to have the city's star quarterback throw out the first pitch.

This seems an obvious miss with Aaron Rodgers long in the rearview. Delaying the honor until the veteran departed, perhaps, made sense. However, it is far past time the Packer quarterback threw out a first pitch for the home team.

While Love himself is yet to throw out a first pitch, the quarterback's partner was handed the chance in San Diego. This is due to Ronika Stone's tenure with the San Diego Mojo. Still, it is odd for the quarterback not to have received the honor in his long Green Bay tenure. This is set to change early next week with Love throwing out the first pitch on Memorial Day as the Brewers take on the Boston Red Sox.

Jordan Love will Make His Long-Awaited Brewers First Pitch Debut on Monday

A small piece of Love's delayed debut could be due to the fact that the starter is a noted Los Angeles Dodgers fan. A fault GB fans are willing to overlook based on what the quarterback means to the franchise. Perhaps enough time with the Packers will slowly win the star over to the hometown team, deserving of his support.

This headline is a welcome distraction from what is a pivotal offseason for the franchise and its star quarterback. Love must be able to take a notable step forward in the 2025 season and erase any remaining questions about what the fate of the team is going to be in the coming seasons.

No one is questioning Love's talent or the lack of drama that plagued the Packers during the Brett Favre and Rodgers seasons. However, there is also an established level of excellence that Packer quarterbacks are expected to reach.

Love is reaching these heights but not at the needed levels of consistency. Still, the team has built around the quarterback bringing in Matthew Golden and continuing to build a group of talented skill players. Love has all of the tools and Monday's first pitch is reminder that the face of Green Bay still has work to do to earn this title.

