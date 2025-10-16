Brandon McManus' Week 7 Chances Keep Trending in Wrong Direction

After overcoming the kicker crisis they were embroiled in last week, the Green Bay Packers continue to face similar questions heading into their clash with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7. Brandon McManus, who missed last week with a right quad injury, is still dealing with the same issue.

Head coach Matt LaFleur referred to McManus as "day to day" on Thursday, according to Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, before adding that he could "potentially" kick without practicing. Per Wood's reporting, LaFleur said that he is still concerned about the injury, and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia will have a major say in who kicks on Sunday.

Packers Dealing with More Kicker Concerns Heading into Week 7

This is shaping up to be yet another week with serious kicking concerns for the Packers. Bisaccia has been under fire to start the season as the team had a field goal and an extra point blocked in the first four weeks, as well as another missed FG by McManus.

Last week, the Packers had a tryout with Lucas Havrisik on Friday, signed him on Saturday, and had him kick on Sunday. Fortunately, he had a perfect game, making both of his field goals, and all three of his extra point attempts. At least this week, the Packers already know who will be kicking on Sunday if McManus can't go.

There is obviously a certain risk with having McManus kick without practicing. If he re-aggravates the injury, then the Packers could be in serious trouble during the game. This could be alleviated by also having Havrisik on the active roster, but whether wasting a valuable roster spot on a backup kicker is a smart move is another question.

The other option is to let McManus rest and recover for another week, and trust Havrisik once again. The 26-year-old specialist has little prior NFL experience and didn't necessarily cover himself in glory in his only other starting stint in 2023 with the Rams. He was eventually released before the end of the season after missing five of his 20 FG attempts, and three of his 22 XP attempts. Putting an unproven, inexperienced kicker like Havrisik out there is also a risky proposition.

That is why a difficult decision awaits Bisaccia and LaFleur. Considering how the special teams have been a weak link for the Packers all season, this team can't afford another kicking blunder costing them a game. Let's hope they don't end up regretting the kicker decision they make.

