Brandon McManus Even Worse Off with Packers After Parsons' Comments

Just when it seemed the Green Bay Packers couldn't find another reason to part ways with Brandon McManus, Micah Parsons stepped in. Blogging the Boys' Brandon Loree tweeted a comment on social media shared by the star pass rusher, where Parsons offered, “That’s my kicker baby.” This was in celebration after Brandon Aubrey hit a nice drive as the duo was working on their offseason golf swings. Even in this context, it will demand headlines as Aubrey is an incredibly talented kicker who will enter free agency at the start of the new league year.

All of this spells trouble for Brandon McManus, who still hasn't been cut despite his playoff implosion. As a reminder, the veteran kicker sealed Green Bay's playoff collapse, missing two field goals and an extra point. Put Aubrey in this position, and it is clear that the Packers are moving a round deeper into the playoffs and perhaps would've gone on a magical run. There should be no question that trust is being lost in McManus, and Parsons is fanning the flames.

It does make sense to take a look at Aubrey for several reasons, with the obvious being the incredible production. Over the past two seasons, the kicker has hit 85 percent of his field goal attempts, while also showing incredible range, like converting a 65-yard field goal in the 2024 season. Green Bay could be signing a weapon and preventing the Dallas Cowboys from retaining one of the few positives the special teams unit has going for them.

Parsons Fans the Flames of Packers Debate on the Future of Brandon McManus

Another piece of the puzzle as to why it makes sense to chase Aubrey is the clear connection with Parsons. Green Bay has heavily invested in the star defender and needs to do everything in its power to keep the star motivated and excited for the seasons ahead. Bringing in a player at a position of need, who is also a respected former teammate of Parsons, clearly aligns with this train of thought.

The Packers aren't going out of their way here; the future of McManus is already a point of contention. Missing that many kicks in a playoff game is the type of collapse that is buried in the memories of Packer fans. It doesn't matter how great the veteran might be in the regular season: when the game matters most, there is doubt not only in the minds of fans but of the coaching staff that watched him fail on the biggest stage.

All of this should push the Packers to explore a possible Aubrey signing and a McManus exit. Aubrey is an elite weapon that only requires you to get to midfield or just beyond to have a great shot at putting points on the board. Add in the love from Parsons, and the Packers must chase the possibility in the 2026 offseason.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: