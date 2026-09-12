Brandon Cisse asks Packers head coach telling question

There is an unquestionable level fo excitement around Green Bay Packers rookie Brandon Cisse as the franchise reworks the secondary hoping Cisse proves to be a long-term answer. No question, the rookie has shown continual signs of being a building block for Jonathan Gannon's defense and that continued over the last week with a telling question. Cisse has already been studying the top corners of his generation, but wasn't content with simply looking at the obvious wanting to learn from history as well.

Head coach Matt LaFleur provided Cisse with corners from his generation to study after the rookie asked Green Bay's leader for help in this department. This speaks to a level of focus and desire to be great that borders on the obsession that is required to make an impact in this league. Fans already psyched for what lies ahead of the defender now have even more reason for excitement.

There is clearly going to be a learning curve as the defensive back continues to make the leap and make needed adjustments. However, there is no way around the clear potential and the expectation that Cisse is going to be a part of Green Bay's secondary for years to come.

No question, asking this question shows a focus and want to improve that leaves every reason to believe he will become a capable option far sooner than expected. It will be interesting to watch this growth throughout the season as the Packers balance contending while allowing the defender to learn on the job.

Packers Rookie Corner Brandon Cisse Continues to Remind Packers Fans Why Future is Bright

Green Bay clearly needed to reset its secondary after last season's results and Cisse is the most obvious improvement. It will be interesting to watch how patient the franchise remains with his development and what the unit looks like by the end of the season. Gannon unquestionably has his work cut out for him utilizing his current defensive back depth chart and finding out what the best possible combination might be.

For the Packers, it is all the more reason to lean on Jordan Love and the star-studded offense early in the season. Green Bay needs Love to do a bit more of the heavy lifting as they work to figure out how to get the best out of the current depth chart.

Cisse is clearly doing everything in his power to improve and learn on the job studying as much film as possible. Packers fans continue to believe the defender's future is bright as they work towards Week 2 and putting the season on track with a hot start.