Bobby Portis is the sacrificial lamb of the Bucks’ Giannis trade

As the Milwaukee Bucks continue to deal with the fallout of the Giannis Antetokounmpo there remains one overlooked piece of the trade. Veteran forward Bobby Portis was sent to Miami as well, shedding salary space and helping match cap as the Heat took on not only Giannis, but the accomplished Portis. It has to be a bit frustrating for the forward to simply be a piece of a trade demand he had no part in creating.

Portis has averaged around 13 points each of the past three seasons while hovering around 40% from three-point range and being a physical presence. Even at this late stage of the veteran's career, you can rely on Portis to defend his roster and help set the tone on the defensive side of the floor. If there is one counter to this, it is pointing out that there has been a bit of regression in the ability of Portis to lock anyone down.

Still, it is sad to see Portis jettisoned simply as a piece of a trade that Giannis created. Milwaukee could've greatly benefited from keeping him rostered and having a leader to help set the tone as they enter a rebuild. Dealing Portis is far from franchise-altering, but it isn't ideal based on what he has meant to the franchise.

Bucks Trade Away Bobby Portis as Clear Sacrificial Lamb in Giannis Deal

It was Portis helping set the tone for the 2021 championship, providing bench shooting and defensive intensity. For this reason, the franchise is always going to have a level of respect and admiration for what he meant to the team during this season. With that said, it is understandable that the page was turned when you consider the season ahead is going to be a bit of a reset for Milwaukee.

Looking at Miami's roster, it is easy to argue that Portis can still fill an important bench role and compete for meaningful playoff minutes. It could be pointed to as a better situation for the aging forward, even if it comes at the expense of a team that he helped define over the last half-decade.

Even with the sadness of seeing both players depart, there is a sense of relief in Milwaukee that the trade is finally over. The franchise can start to look to the future and put the endless drama of the past year behind them.

It has felt to be a never-ending saga that has finally reach an end that offers a sense of relief. One that is welcomed even as it means not only the end of the team's franchise star, but also a respected role player and NBA champion.