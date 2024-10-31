Beloved Former Packer One Step Closer to Hall of Fame After Latest News
By Jovan Alford
Even though the Pro Football Hall of Fame Ceremony is still several months away, the process of who will be a part of the 2025 class is underway.
On the coaches' side of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a list of 14 candidates was chosen to be enshrined in football immortality. Among the 14 candidates is former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike Holmgren.
On Thursday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that Holmgren and eight other coaches are now semifinalists. The former Packers head coach hopes to become a finalist as the Coach Blue-Ribbon Committee will reconvene on Nov. 19 to make their choice for a possible election.
Holmgren was the head coach of the Packers for several seasons (1992-98) after beginning his coaching career as the OC of the San Francisco 49ers (1989-'91).
He led Green Bay to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 1996 and ‘97. The Packers won Super Bowl XXXI 35-21 over the New England Patriots.
However, Green Bay failed to repeat as Super Bowl champs, losing to the Denver Broncos 31-24 in 1997.
After his seven-year run with the Pack, Holmgren spent the last 10 years of his career as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks.
With the Seahawks, the former Packer head coach led them to an NFC title and Super Bowl appearance in 2005. But the Seahawks fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-10 in Super Bowl XL. Holmgren ended his coaching career with a stellar 161-111 record, including 86 wins with the Packers.
More Packers news and analysis: