Bears' Pitiful Trade at Deadline Won't Worry Packers at All

With the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline quickly approaching, Green Bay Packers fans are wondering if the team will go out and make a splash move to replace Tucker Kraft or add more talent to the defensive side of the ball.

Over the last 24-36 hours, the Packers have seen the Philadelphia Eagles acquire a talented pass rusher, and the Indianapolis Colts swing for the fences for an All-Pro CB.

While those two moves have captured the attention of the NFL world, the Packers’ division rival, the Chicago Bears, decided to join in on the deadline fun.

However, unlike those two teams, the Bears’ acquisition fills a need, but won’t push them over the top to take down the Pack. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears traded a sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and a seventh-round pick.

Bears’ Trade Deadline Acquisition Won’t Move Needle in NFC North

As we just alluded to, the Bears were on the hunt for a pass rusher after veteran defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 9.

Before Odeyingbo got hurt, Chicago already needed another pass-rushing threat, but with him suddenly going down, it put the Bears in desperation mode. And Chicago GM Ryan Poles sure showed it, taking on a guy such as Tryon-Shoyinka, who has the skills and physical makeup to be a playmaker off the edge.

However, he has 15 sacks across 74 career games, which includes zero this season. Yes, the Bears acquired a veteran edge rusher who has played more special teams snaps (58) than on defense (31) with the Browns.

Now, could Tryon-Shoyinka instantly change his fortunes with the Bears as he’s playing on a team that finally has new life with Ben Johnson? Yes, but Poles totally dropped the ball, as he could’ve gone after a guy like Dre’Mont Jones (traded to the Baltimore Ravens), or even Matt Judon or Tyree Wilson, for example.

The Packers will face the Bears twice within the span of three weeks during the second half of the season, which could impact the NFC North race. And even with Green Bay’s current o-line struggles, they should be able to hold up and protect Jordan Love.

If Love gets time in the pocket, you hope that he’ll be able to carve up this Bears’ secondary that gave up 42 yards to the Cincinnati Bengals, along with 470 passing yards and four TDs to Joe Flacco in Week 7. The Bears made a move, but it won’t be enough to climb over Detroit and the Packers.

