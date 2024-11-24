Bears Prove They Learned Nothing From Packers' Blocked Field Goal in Week 12
By Jovan Alford
Last week, the Chicago Bears had a chance to snap their four-game losing streak, as all they had to do was make a 46-yard field goal to win the game. Sadly, that didn’t happen as veteran kicker Cairo Santos had his field goal attempt blocked by Green Bay Packers defender Karl Brooks.
After having a field goal blocked last week, you’d think that Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower hammered into his guys to hold their protection and have a clean execution from snap, hold, and kick.
As predicted, the Bears did not learn their lesson as their special teams issues continued on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
Bears kicker Cairo Santos lined up for a 48-yard field goal from the right hash mark to possibly give Chicago a three-point lead in the second quarter. However, Santos had his 48-yard attempt blocked as the protection failed again.
If you are Hightower this isn’t a great look, especially after you took responsibility for last week’s special teams failure.
The Bears hope this blocked field goal doesn’t come back to hurt them as they have kept up with the Vikings on Sunday. However, Chicago might be more hesitant to attempt field goals from 45-plus yards out for the rest of the game.
However, if you are the Packers fan, you hope that those issues don't continue to linger as you need the Bears to knock off the Vikings. Green Bay is one game behind Minnesota, who hold the second spot in the NFC North.
